Morgan Stanley Reiterates €11.30 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.