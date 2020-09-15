Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.20. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,819. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,558,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,177,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,592,420.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $3,359,359.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,206,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,644,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,316 shares of company stock valued at $30,632,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

