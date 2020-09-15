Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mosenergo Pao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.77. Mosenergo Pao has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

