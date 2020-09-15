Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.44 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Nano has a market capitalization of $116.44 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00008125 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Koinex, CoinEx and Bitinka. In the last week, Nano has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.03385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.02177095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00454091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00830228 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00569526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, RightBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Coindeal, Koinex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Nanex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

