National Bank Financial Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$17.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$12.22 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Insiders have sold a total of 96,395 shares of company stock valued at $898,108 in the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

