National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$44.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$39.46 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.19 per share, with a total value of C$888,336.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,987.43.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

