National Bank Financial Raises Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.50

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

SIL opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. Silvercrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.82.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Metals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

