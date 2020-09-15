National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TSE TKO opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,959.60.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.