Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $51,489.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00730090 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.02688041 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000613 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004435 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,449,386 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,512 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.