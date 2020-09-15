Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $17.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.56. 137,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,974. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.44. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.80.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

