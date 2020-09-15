Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Review

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Neuralstem alerts:

This table compares Neuralstem and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -5,687.30% -58.60% -42.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuralstem and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuralstem and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 12.28 -$4.93 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 1,094.31 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -7.14

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.