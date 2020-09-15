NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $14.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.53. 96,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $291.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.