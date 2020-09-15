Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.99

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.99 and last traded at C$37.88, with a volume of 580617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on NPI shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8491107 EPS for the current year.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

