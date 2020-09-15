Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 94.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

