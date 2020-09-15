Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Novoheart shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $79.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.13.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

