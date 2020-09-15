NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $513.72. 300,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128,927. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.14. The company has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.14.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

