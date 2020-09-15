Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 20,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,034. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

