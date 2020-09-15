ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $191,831.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars.

