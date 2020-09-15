Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00010604 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $123,162.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,785.95 or 1.00277539 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00171327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

