Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,644. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.47 and a 12-month high of $207.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

