Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, insider Hazel M. Aker bought 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $99,893.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai purchased 1,049,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,374.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.