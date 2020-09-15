Open Predict Token Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $13,618.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00039348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.10 or 0.04305493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.