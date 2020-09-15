Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report sales of $746.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $696.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,283,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after buying an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 631,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.84. 4,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,797. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.