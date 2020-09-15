Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

