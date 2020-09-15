Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $453,953.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00687462 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,851.58 or 1.00020830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01495053 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00130202 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.