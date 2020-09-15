Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Down to $23.32

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $21.86. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 264 shares.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a market cap of $548.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 204.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

