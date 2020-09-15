Ormeus Cash Price Up 0.4% This Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $626,507.08 and $195,462.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00454091 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

