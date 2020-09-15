Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

