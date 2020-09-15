Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Raised to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.0303778 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,439,277. Insiders have sold 472,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,470 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

