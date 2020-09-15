OST Hits Market Cap of $5.81 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. OST has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $249,652.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDCM, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00108554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.01519610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00195201 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Coinsuper, IDCM, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

