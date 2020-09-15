OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $360,502.50 and $15.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 60.1% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00091740 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00305176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001300 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042331 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.