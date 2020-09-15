Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$47.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 306.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$14.22 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 108.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at C$603,527. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Lemon sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.70, for a total value of C$222,561.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,268.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,803.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

