Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Paychex by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

