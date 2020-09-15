Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $100.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

PTON stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 325,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565,574. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Peloton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

