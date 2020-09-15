Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Short Interest Up 71.0% in August

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the August 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PRCP stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perceptron in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 41.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.