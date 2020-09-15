Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 72,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 89,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,035 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 372,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,535,438. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

