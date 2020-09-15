Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.