PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of PPL worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

