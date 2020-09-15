Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pra Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pra Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $919,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $406,958.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,381,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,116 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pra Group by 119.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 925,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 12,814.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

