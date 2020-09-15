PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

