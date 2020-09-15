Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,722,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.