Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 962,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,492,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 24.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.