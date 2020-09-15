Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives $89.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold a total of 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.31. 7,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

