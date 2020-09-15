Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $96.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.