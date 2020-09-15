Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

