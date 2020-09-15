QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

QCR has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QCR has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.