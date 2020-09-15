QuadrantProtocol Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $639,906.24 and $51,028.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00258253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00106236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.01520304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00192683 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

