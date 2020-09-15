Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 12,327 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questerre Energy Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

