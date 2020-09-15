Range Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 907 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $45,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,137.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.