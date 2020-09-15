Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price target (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,558 ($98.76) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,555.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,908.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

